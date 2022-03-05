FINAL
Puerto Rico Open
March 06, 2022
Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Brehm wins the Puerto Rico Open
Round 4
McGreevy spins it back out of fairway bunker
Round 4
Garnett sticks tee shot close
Round 4
Brehm hammers home birdie putt
Round 4
Brehm makes incredible birdie from trees
Round 3
Brehm stays hot on Saturday
Round 3
Gotterup plays mud ball beautifully
Round 3
Brehm closes with eagle from long range
Round 2
Hadley holes birdie from off green
Round 2
Wu goes right at the flag
Round 1
Werenski birdies from downtown
Round 1
