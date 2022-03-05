FINAL

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Brehm wins the Puerto Rico Open

Round 4

McGreevy spins it back out of fairway bunker

Round 4

Garnett sticks tee shot close

Round 4

Brehm hammers home birdie putt

Round 4

Brehm makes incredible birdie from trees

Round 3

Brehm stays hot on Saturday

Round 3

Gotterup plays mud ball beautifully

Round 3

Brehm closes with eagle from long range

Round 2

Hadley holes birdie from off green

Round 2

Wu goes right at the flag

Round 1

Werenski birdies from downtown

Round 1

MORE FROM PGA TOUR