ROUND 2
John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
Poston lighting up the leaderboard
Hoffman goes up and in
Poston posts four birdies in a row
The postman still making deliveries
GOTTERUP DRAINS EAGLE PUTT
Sigg drives the green at the Par 4 14th
Bezuidenhout draws a circle
🚨 Rodgers pulls the string for an ace 🚨
Todd rolls it in from deep
Howell III puts it close from the sand
Schwab spins it back toward the pin
Kodaira nearly starts day with hole-out
Theegala tosses a dart
Naegel continues his spectacular round
Poston extends lead with hole-out from sand
Don't miss a moment of your favorite players with PGA TOUR LIVE!
