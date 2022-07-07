ROUND 2
Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
JT heats the flatstick
ROUND 2
Matsuyama dials in approach
ROUND 2
Learn More
Zalatoris sneaks it up close to hole
ROUND 1
Zalatoris zips wedge close
ROUND 1
Woodland holes walk-off chip
ROUND 1
Burns jars long pitch
ROUND 1
Spieth makes another
ROUND 1
Hatton drops long birdie
ROUND 1
Spieth drains brilliant chip
ROUND 1
Smith finds center cup
ROUND 1
Rahm rolls in rollercoaster putt
ROUND 1
Don't miss a moment of your favorite players with PGA TOUR LIVE!
Learn More
MORE FROM PGA TOUR
{{title}}
{{description}}