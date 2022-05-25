FINAL

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

BURNS ROLLS PERFECTLY FROM OFF THE GREEN TO WIN IN PLAYOFF

ROUND 4

Learn More

Spieth in the zone from the fairway

ROUND 4

Perez finds the hole with some speed

ROUND 4

Riley works out of the rough

ROUND 4

Spieth inches from eagle

ROUND 4

Fowler nearly zips in wedge

ROUND 4

Fleetwood drains one from range

ROUND 4

Dahmen throws a dart

ROUND 4

Kokrak chips in at the turn

ROUND 4

Rodgers rolls one in from range

ROUND 4

Scheffler ends his day with birdie on 18

ROUND 3

Pereira making moves on Saturday

ROUND 3

Scheffler takes the lead from off the green

ROUND 3

HV3 UP AND IN FROM THE BEACH

ROUND 3

TODD ROLLS FROM DISTANCE

ROUND 3

STREAM PGA TOUR LIVE

MORE FROM PGA TOUR