Patrick Cantlay buries 45-foot eagle putt at Hero World Challenge

Tom Kim nearly aces No. 2 at Hero World Challenge

Wyndham Clark sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Wyndham Clark sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Tom Kim uses nice approach to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim uses nice approach to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap gets up-and-down for birdie at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap gets up-and-down for birdie at Hero World Challenge

Robert MacIntyre attacks flagstick to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Robert MacIntyre attacks flagstick to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia’s Round 2 highlights from Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia’s Round 2 highlights from Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 2 highlights from Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 2 highlights from Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler leads by two heading into the weekend at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler leads by two heading into the weekend at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler’s brilliant chip is the Shot of the Day
Scottie Scheffler’s brilliant chip is the Shot of the Day

Cameron Young's great tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young's great tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia chips in for birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia chips in for birdie at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas reaches green in two to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas reaches green in two to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia goes for green in two and converts birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia goes for green in two and converts birdie at Hero World Challenge

Ludvig Åberg uses nice lag putt to yield at Hero World Challenge
Ludvig Åberg uses nice lag putt to yield at Hero World Challenge

Robert MacIntyre buries birdie putt from off the green at Hero World Challenge
Robert MacIntyre buries birdie putt from off the green at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas' beautiful chip sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas' beautiful chip sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Players take on Hero Shot at 2024 Hero World Challenge
Players take on Hero Shot at 2024 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler's impressive chip shot sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler's impressive chip shot sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Patrick Cantlay nearly holes pitch shot, converts birdie at Hero World Challenge
Patrick Cantlay nearly holes pitch shot, converts birdie at Hero World Challenge

Players make SEC Championship predictions at 2024 Hero World Challenge
Players make SEC Championship predictions at 2024 Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap pours in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap pours in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley throws a dart and converts birdie at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley throws a dart and converts birdie at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sepp Straka walks in 41-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sepp Straka walks in 41-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia drops in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia drops in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley curls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley curls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala attacks the flagstick to setup birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala attacks the flagstick to setup birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sepp Straka puts away birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sepp Straka puts away birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas controls spin to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas controls spin to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala rolls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala rolls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young drills birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young drills birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap's near ace leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap's near ace leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sungjae Im drives the green to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sungjae Im drives the green to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Tom Kim chips in from 19 feet for birdie at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim chips in from 19 feet for birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler attacks the flagstick to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler attacks the flagstick to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler jars birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler jars birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas's solid pitch shot sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas's solid pitch shot sets up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia dials in approach to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia dials in approach to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Tom Kim drives the green, makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim drives the green, makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young uses nice pitch shot to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young uses nice pitch shot to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler's impressive approach leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler's impressive approach leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Aaron Rai drains birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Aaron Rai drains birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Ludvig Åberg wedges it tight to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Ludvig Åberg wedges it tight to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Patrick Cantlay sends in 26-foot birdie putt from off the green at Hero World Challenge
Patrick Cantlay sends in 26-foot birdie putt from off the green at Hero World Challenge

Jason Day sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Jason Day sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler's quality up-and-down leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler's quality up-and-down leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler buries birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler buries birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas' Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas' Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young's Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young's Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 highlights from Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler talks new putting grip after Round 1 of Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler talks new putting grip after Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

Ludvig Åberg mic’d up during Round 1 of Hero World Challenge
Ludvig Åberg mic’d up during Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young takes early lead at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young takes early lead at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala's 44-foot birdie chip-in is the Shot of the Day
Sahith Theegala's 44-foot birdie chip-in is the Shot of the Day

Justin Thomas leaves tee shot close leading to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas leaves tee shot close leading to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler dials in approach to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler dials in approach to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala barely curls in 21-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala barely curls in 21-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas sticks approach tight to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas sticks approach tight to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas' quality lag putt leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas' quality lag putt leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas holes birdie putt from the fringe at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas holes birdie putt from the fringe at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler goes for green in two to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler goes for green in two to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala takes advantage of good lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala takes advantage of good lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sam Burns throws a dart to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sam Burns throws a dart to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Patrick Cantlay's great lag putt yields birdie at Hero World Challenge
Patrick Cantlay's great lag putt yields birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler's quality up-and-down leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler's quality up-and-down leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala sinks birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala sinks birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia attacks the flagstick to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia attacks the flagstick to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley's aggressive tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley's aggressive tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap wedges it tight to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap wedges it tight to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Sam Burns' quality lag putt yields birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sam Burns' quality lag putt yields birdie at Hero World Challenge

Ludvig Åberg uses great lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Ludvig Åberg uses great lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas sends in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas sends in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley delivers birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley delivers birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia makes birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Tom Kim drips in 19-foot eagle putt at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim drips in 19-foot eagle putt at Hero World Challenge

Brian Harman rolls in 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Brian Harman rolls in 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Sahith Theegala chips in from 44-feet for birdie at Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala chips in from 44-feet for birdie at Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia's up-and-down from the bunker results in birdie at Hero World Challenge
Akshay Bhatia's up-and-down from the bunker results in birdie at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young goes for green in two to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young goes for green in two to yield birdie at Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap's solid tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap's solid tee shot leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Ludvig Åberg gets up-and-down to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Ludvig Åberg gets up-and-down to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Nick Dunlap jars birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap jars birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Patrick Cantlay drills birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Patrick Cantlay drills birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Sungjae Im drops in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Sungjae Im drops in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Robert MacIntyre's near ace leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge
Robert MacIntyre's near ace leads to birdie at Hero World Challenge

Russell Henley puts away birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Russell Henley puts away birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Jason Day sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Jason Day sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley curls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Keegan Bradley curls in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young drains birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young drains birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler throws a dart to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler throws a dart to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler pours in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler pours in birdie putt at Hero World Challenge

Cameron Young uses nice lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge
Cameron Young uses nice lag putt to set up birdie at Hero World Challenge

Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton on the Hero World Challenge | TOTT Podcast
Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton on the Hero World Challenge | TOTT Podcast

Akshay Bhatia on achieving international goals, support from fans in India
Akshay Bhatia on achieving international goals, support from fans in India

Aaron Rai on his family's sacrifices, pathways for golf in India
Aaron Rai on his family's sacrifices, pathways for golf in India

Sahith Theegala on inspiring younger generations of Indian athletes
Sahith Theegala on inspiring younger generations of Indian athletes

Justin Thomas on receiving parenting advice from Tiger Woods
Justin Thomas on receiving parenting advice from Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler on finding balance in approach to 2025 season
Scottie Scheffler on finding balance in approach to 2025 season

Golfbet Roundtable: Picks and predictions for the Hero World Challenge
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks and predictions for the Hero World Challenge

Willie Mack III receives sponsor exemption for 2025 Farmers
Willie Mack III receives sponsor exemption for 2025 Farmers

Nick Dunlap on adjusting to life on TOUR
Nick Dunlap on adjusting to life on TOUR

