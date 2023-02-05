×

Justin Rose takes two-shot lead into Monday finish at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 06, 2023

On Sunday at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Rose completed his third round with a 6-under 65. Rose went 3-under through nine holes to get to 15-under in the final round. Play was suspended due to darkness, and the final round will conclude on Monday.