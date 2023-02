Jordan Spieth on disappointment of runner-up finish at 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach

Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth talks about doing "everything right" to win the tournament in 2022, when he fell two strokes short of Tom Hoge, who earned his first win on the PGA TOUR. Spieth also talks about the "bucket list" experience of winning the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.