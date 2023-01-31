Tom Hoge on playing in The Masters after winning 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach

Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, defending champion Tom Hoge talks about how special it was to play in his first Masters Tournament in 2022 after eight years on the PGA TOUR. Hoge earned a trip to Augusta National Golf Club after defeating Jordan Spieth by two shots at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first career win on TOUR