Tom Hoge on playing in The Masters after winning 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach

Jan 31, 2023
Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, defending champion Tom Hoge talks about how special it was to play in his first Masters Tournament in 2022 after eight years on the PGA TOUR. Hoge earned a trip to Augusta National Golf Club after defeating Jordan Spieth by two shots at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first career win on TOUR