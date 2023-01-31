Maverick McNealy recalls playing at Pebble Beach to celebrate 16th birthday

Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, California native Maverick McNealy recalls playing the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time after fine-tuning his putting skills on the practice putting green throughout his childhood. After years of playing golf in the Pebble Beach area, McNealy finally secured a tee time on the golf course as a gift to celebrate his 16th birthday