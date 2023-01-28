Max Homa’s Round 4 highlights from Farmers

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
Points List menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 29, 2023
In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa fired a 6-under 66, tied for the low round of the day, getting to 13-under overall. He wins his sixth PGA TOUR title by two shots after trailing by five through 54 holes.