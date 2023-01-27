Trevor Immelman’s journey to the broadcast booth

As Trevor Immelman prepares to make his debut as the lead golf analyst for CBS at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, we look back on his progression from his early days on the PGA TOUR to his captaincy for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Immelman replaces longtime CBS lead analyst Nick Faldo, who retired in 2022 after 16 years in the position. Immelman will become just the fifth lead golf analyst at CBS.