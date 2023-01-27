PGA TOUR pros compete in closest-to-the-pin challenge

|
Jan 27, 2023
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Will Gordon and Carl Yuan all competed in the Callaway Paradym Challenge. All four players took turns hitting the new Paradym driver and irons from Callaway to see who could hit closest to the pin.