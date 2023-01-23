Michael Herrera earns spot in Farmers Insurance Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
Points List menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 23, 2023
APGA Tour player Michael Herrera had a unique journey that brought him to play golf, and he earned an exemption to play in the Farmers Insurance Open near his home town of Moreno Valley, California. Herrera’s college basketball coach, Phillip Matthews, shares the news with Herrera before Herrera shared the news with his father.