Jon Rahm speaks after winning The American Express

Jan 23, 2023
After a final-round 68 to win The American Express 2023 by one shot, Jon Rahm discusses a tough battle with Davis Thompson on Sunday, with some narrowly-missed putts, and pulling off the tough shots down the stretch to win his second PGA TOUR title of 2023.