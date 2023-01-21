Dylan Wu’s course record-tying par save for 61 at The American Express

|
Jan 21, 2023
In the third round of The American Express 2023, Dylan Wu hits the green with his third after a tee shot in the water at the par-4 9th hole. His final hole of the day, Wu drains the putt to shoot 61, tying the Nicklaus Tournament Course record.