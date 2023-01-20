S.H. Kim’s crazy bounces set up unlikely scores at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2023, S.H. Kim’s third shot at the par-5 16th hole hits the flagstick and caroms into the infamous greenside bunker, embedding under a rake. After taking relief, Kim takes four tries to escape the "monster bunker" before finishing with a triple bogey. On the par-3 17th hole, Kim’s tee shot bounces off the rocks, unexpectedly landing on the island green. Kim then drains the ensuing 24-foot putt for an uncanny bounce-back birdie.