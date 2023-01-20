Davis Thompson speaks after Round 2 at The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
Points List menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 20, 2023
Following his second-round, 8-under 64 at The American Express 2023, Davis Thompson talks about his strong first 36 holes, getting adjusted to the PGA TOUR and the state of his game as he heads into the weekend at the top of the leaderboard.