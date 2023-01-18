Jon Rahm on playing to win tournaments early in his career

|
Jan 18, 2023
Prior to The American Express 2023, Jon Rahm reflects on the early stages in his career and how he transitioned from joining the PGA TOUR to winning on the PGA TOUR. Rahm's first win came at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.