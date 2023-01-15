Si Woo Kim’s bold strategy yields 72nd hole birdie at Sony Open

In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Si Woo Kim tees up his 3-wood high and very close to the tee marker at the par-5 18th hole. After finding the bunker off the tee, Kim finds the green from 222 yards. He closes his round with a two-putt birdie to card a Sunday 64.