×

Si Woo Kim’s bold strategy yields 72nd hole birdie at Sony Open

Jan 16, 2023

In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Si Woo Kim tees up his 3-wood high and very close to the tee marker at the par-5 18th hole. After finding the bunker off the tee, Kim finds the green from 222 yards. He closes his round with a two-putt birdie to card a Sunday 64.