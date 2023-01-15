Si Woo Kim’s news conference after winning Sony Open

|
Jan 16, 2023
Following his final-round, 6-under 64 to win the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Si Woo Kim describes the emotions and mindset when playing the back nine on Sunday, the exciting chip-in birdie on the 71st hole to tie the lead, a bold strategy on the closing hole and what his fourth PGA TOUR title does for him the rest of the 2022-23 season.