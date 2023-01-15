Hayden Buckley’s 72nd hole birdie miss seals Si Woo Kim win at Sony Open

|
Jan 16, 2023
In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley misses a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to tie Si Woo Kim at 18-under through 72 holes. With the miss, Kim earns his fourth PGA TOUR title.