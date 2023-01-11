Zach Johnson on expectations for 2023 ahead of Ryder Cup captaincy

|
Jan 11, 2023
Prior to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson talks about what he's been working on in his golf game in preparation for a busy year that will see him playing on the PGA TOUR while juggling the responsibilities of being Ryder Cup Captain for the United States Team. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy, in late September.