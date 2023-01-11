Adam Scott on his career goals when he started on the PGA TOUR

|
Jan 11, 2023
Prior to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Scott talks about the differences between his goals when he started on the PGA TOUR and the goals of the young players on TOUR now. Scott reflects on how Tiger Woods impacted his goals early in his career.