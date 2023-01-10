Culture Shot: 40th anniversary of Isao Aoki's miraculous hole-out in Hawaii

|
Jan 10, 2023
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Isao Aoki's miraculous win at the 1983 Sony Open, where he became the first Japanese player to win on the PGA TOUR, and how it was the catalyst for additional Japanese success on the PGA TOUR.