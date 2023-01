Make-A-Wish Story | Elliott meets PGA TOUR stars in Hawaii

Elliott, 16, has a neoplasm craniopharyngeal duct (brain tumors), and his Wishes were to visit a PGA TOUR event and travel to Hawaii. Those Wishes came true as Elliott traveled to the Sentry Tournament of Champions and met players like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, among others.