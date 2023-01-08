Costly bogeys bury Collin Morikawa's six-shot lead at Sentry

In the final round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa mishits his second shot from the bunker on the short par-4 14th hole, and fails to save par. On the next hole, the par-5 15th, Morikawa duffs a chip for his third shot. After finding the green, Morikawa misses his par putt losing two shots in two holes.