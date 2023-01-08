×

Costly bogeys bury Collin Morikawa's six-shot lead at Sentry

Jan 09, 2023

In the final round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa mishits his second shot from the bunker on the short par-4 14th hole, and fails to save par. On the next hole, the par-5 15th, Morikawa duffs a chip for his third shot. After finding the green, Morikawa misses his par putt losing two shots in two holes.