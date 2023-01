Will Zalatoris looks forward to 2023 as he returns from injury at Sentry

Will Zalatoris reflects on what he learned from suffering two herniated discs in his back after his win at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, forcing him to withdraw from the BMW Championship and miss the Presidents Cup. Zalatoris has turned his focus from the injury to having a successful calendar year as he returns at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.