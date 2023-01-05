×

Scott Stallings looks to use experience as an advantage in 2023

Jan 05, 2023

Scott Stallings is a veteran on the PGA TOUR, after turning professional in 2007 and playing his rookie year on the PGA TOUR in 2011. After advancing to the 2022 TOUR Championship, Stallings will look to use his experience to his advantage as he starts the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.