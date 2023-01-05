PGA TOUR stars shine during action-packed December

|
Jan 05, 2023
While the official PGA TOUR season took a break in December, the best players in golf continued to demonstrate their skills on the golf course. Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge teamed up to win the QBE Shootout, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match and Vijay and Qass Singh took down Tiger and Charlie Woods, among others, at the PNC Championship.