Morikawa, Finau get unique ruling as golf balls collide in bunker

Jan 05, 2023
In the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau received a unique ruling as Finau's tee shot on the 14th hole came to rest directly next to Morikawa's ball in a bunker. The players called in a rules official, allowing them to hit their second shots.