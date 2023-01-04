×

Rory McIlroy opens up about his future career plans

Jan 04, 2023

Ahead of the 2023 calendar year, Rory McIlroy opens up about where he hopes his career will be in the future. McIlroy hopes to continue playing into his 40s and shares the fitness struggles he faced early in his career. McIlroy also shares how his current success is bigger than he could've imagined when he turned pro as a teenager.