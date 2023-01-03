×

Jon Rahm on taking a break from golf and getting rested for 2023

Jan 03, 2023

Prior to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm talks about getting rested over the 2022 holiday break and preparing for a strong start to the calendar year as he returns to the Plantation Course at Kapalua after finishing in 2nd place at 33-under par in 2021.