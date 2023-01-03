2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview

2023 kicks off in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with 30 PGA TOUR winners from the 2022 calendar year teeing it up. The nine remaining players in the field qualified by making it to the TOUR Championship during the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs. Hear from Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland ahead of the tournament.