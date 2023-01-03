2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 03, 2023
2023 kicks off in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with 30 PGA TOUR winners from the 2022 calendar year teeing it up. The nine remaining players in the field qualified by making it to the TOUR Championship during the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs. Hear from Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland ahead of the tournament.