Thunderbirds partner with WM to restore water for Arizona communities

Since 2015, WM and the Thunderbirds have partnered with Change the Course, a program of the Bonneville Environment Foundation, to drive awareness around water conservation and to directly restore water to Arizona rivers and communities. Over the course of this eight-year initiative, the WMPO and Change the Course partners have helped restore 368 million gallons of freshwater to Arizona ecosystems and communities. For the second year in a row, the partnership is supporting DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project bringing fresh, running water to communities on the Navajo Nation, which spans 27,000 square miles across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.