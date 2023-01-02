Thunderbirds partner with WM to restore water for Arizona communities

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Golfbet menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
Points List menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 02, 2023
Since 2015, WM and the Thunderbirds have partnered with Change the Course, a program of the Bonneville Environment Foundation, to drive awareness around water conservation and to directly restore water to Arizona rivers and communities. Over the course of this eight-year initiative, the WMPO and Change the Course partners have helped restore 368 million gallons of freshwater to Arizona ecosystems and communities. For the second year in a row, the partnership is supporting DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project bringing fresh, running water to communities on the Navajo Nation, which spans 27,000 square miles across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.