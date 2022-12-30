Tiger Woods’ clutchest shots on the final hole of tournaments

|
Check out Tiger Woods’ best shots on the final hole of golf tournaments, excluding majors. From dramatic finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to his miraculous bunker shot in Canada to his famous “Shot in the Dark,” Woods has been clutch when it matters most.