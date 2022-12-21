×

Tiger and Charlie mannerisms: Like Father, Like Son at 2022 PNC Championship

Dec 21, 2022

Tiger Woods returned to the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, alongside 13-year-old Charlie, for the third consecutive year. Both showcased similar and interesting mannerisms throughout the week while playing well, finishing T8 at 20-under par after recording rounds of 59 and 65.