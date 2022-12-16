Unique Rulings on the PGA TOUR | 2022

|
Dec 16, 2022
Check out the most unique rulings players encountered in 2022, including Rory McIlroy’s drive knocking into Justin Thomas’ ball, Hayden Buckley hitting into a waste basket at the WM Phenix Open and Sungjae Im’s near hole-out from the rocks, among others.