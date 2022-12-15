×

Tony Finau | Swing Theory | Driver, iron

Dec 15, 2022

Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of five-time PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE Commentator Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the American’s driver and iron swings. Finau was a member of the last two United States Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams.