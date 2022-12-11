×

Hoge and Theegala’s Round 3 highlights from QBE Shootout

In the final round of the 2022 QBE Shootout, Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala closed with a 10-under 62 in Four-ball and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years. The pair finished at 34-under overall for the tournament.