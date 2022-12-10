×

Justin Thomas’ crafty up-and-down with 5-wood wins hole at The Match

Dec 11, 2022

In the seventh edition of Capital One's The Match, Justin Thomas chooses a 5-wood for the one-club challenge at the par-4 4th hole. Thomas bumps and runs his third shot to a few feet, and knocks it in the hole for par to take a 3-Up lead with partner Jordan Spieth.