×

Seamus Power’s journey to success on the PGA TOUR

Dec 08, 2022

Seamus Power first earned his PGA TOUR card in 2017, but he finished three out of his next four seasons outside of the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings. Now, Power finds himself sitting atop the FedExCup Standings after earning his second PGA TOUR win at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.