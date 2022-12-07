×

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson on what they enjoy about playing team golf

Dec 07, 2022

Prior to the 2022 QBE Shootout, Lexi Thompson and Maverick McNealy talk about the advantages and differences that come from playing in a team format. Thompson has been a part of Solheim Cup teams, as well as playing in the Olympics, while McNealy was a standout on the Stanford University golf team.