Speed drone flyover of 18th hole at Pelican Golf Club

Take a look at the 18th hole at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, ahead of The Match 2022 where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Dec. 10, 2022. The LPGA Tour's Nelly Korda won at Pelican in 2022 for the second straight year to return to No. 1 in the world.