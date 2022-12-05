Norwegian broadcasters call Viktor Hovland's winning putt at Hero

|
Dec 05, 2022
At the 2022 Hero World Challenge, Norwegian golf broadcasters Per Haugsrud and Henrik Bjørnstad were excited, as usual, to see Viktor Hovland sink the winning putt on the 72nd hole and successfully defend his 2021 title. Check out the Norwegian call of the final putt.