Tiger Woods returns to the golf course after nearly five-month break

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 30, 2022
December will be a packed month of golf for Tiger Woods. Woods will host the 2022 Hero World Challenge, after having to withdraw with a plantar fasciitis foot injury. Woods will team up with Rory McIlroy on Dec. 10th to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in Capital One's The Match. He’ll finish the month with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship as they look to improve on their runner-up finish in 2021.