Tiger Woods returns to the golf course after nearly five-month break

December will be a packed month of golf for Tiger Woods. Woods will host the 2022 Hero World Challenge, after having to withdraw with a plantar fasciitis foot injury. Woods will team up with Rory McIlroy on Dec. 10th to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in Capital One's The Match. He’ll finish the month with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship as they look to improve on their runner-up finish in 2021.