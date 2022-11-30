Standout performances by PGA TOUR players this fall

Relive some of the best moments from the 2022 fall season, including Tom Kim becoming a two-time winner with his win at Shriners Children’s Open, Max Homa posting a 4-0-0 record in his Presidents Cup debut after defending his title at the Fortinet Championship and Keegan Bradley ending his winless drought since 2018 with his win at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.