Rory McIlroy’s 2022 year in review

Take a look back at FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy's spectacular year in 2022. McIlroy had three PGA TOUR victories this year: including defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, becoming the only play player to win three FedExCup titles after his TOUR Championship win and defending his title at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina.