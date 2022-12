Mike Weir named International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

Canadian and Masters champion Mike Weir has been named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2007. Weir, who was the first Canadian to ever compete in the Presidents Cup, has appeared in five Cups (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009).