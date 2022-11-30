Jon Rahm | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge

|
Nov 30, 2022
Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour champion Jon Rahm, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE Commentator Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the Spaniard’s driver, iron, and wedge swings. The Arizona State University Sun Devil is also a major champion and was a member of the last two European Ryder Cup teams.