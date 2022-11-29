×

Tiger Woods' full news conference before Hero

Nov 29, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods discusses his decision to withdraw from the event due to a plantar fasciitis foot injury and reflects on a year where he returned to the golf course to make the cut at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. Woods also discusses his plans to play in Capital One's The Match on December 10th, as well as the PNC Championship.